Area Schedules: 

Clear Lake 10/25- Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Mason City: 10/25- Mason City vs. Ottumwa

Newman Catholic: 10/25-Newman Catholic vs. South Winneshiek

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 10/25- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. New Hampton

Central Springs: 10/25- Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Rockford: 10/25- Rockford at Northwood-Kensett

Northwood-Kensett: 10/25- Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford

West Fork: 10/25- West Fork at North Union

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 10/25- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Spirit Lake

Charles City10/25- Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 

