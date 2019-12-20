You are the owner of this article.
Area Schedules: One more before the break
Area Schedules: One more before the break

Girls

Clear Lake  12/20- Clear Lake at St. Edmond

Mason City: 12/20- Mason City vs. SE Polk

Newman Catholic:  12/20- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett

Hampton-Dumont-CAL:  12/20- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Webster City

Central Springs:12/20- Central Springs vs. Rockford

Rockford: 12/20- Rockford vs. Central Springs

Northwood-Kensett: 12/20- Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic

West Fork: 12/20- West Fork vs. St. Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 12/20- GHV vs. Lake Mills

Charles City: 12/20- Charles City vs. Oelwein

Boys

Clear Lake12/20- Clear Lake at St. Edmond

Mason City: 12/20- Mason City vs. SE Polk

Newman Catholic: 12/20- Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 12/20- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Webster City

Central Springs: 12/20- Central Springs at Rockford

Rockford: 12/20- Rockford vs. Central Springs

Northwood-Kensett: 12/20- Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic

West Fork: 12/20- West Fork vs. St. Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 12/20- GHV vs. Lake Mills

Charles City: 12/20- Charles City vs. Oelwein

