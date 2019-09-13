Area Schedules:
Clear Lake: 9/13- Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; 9/20- Clear Lake vs. Mason City; 9/27- Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 10/4- Clear Lake vs. Crestwood; 10/11- Clear Lake at Forest City
Mason City: 9/13- Mason City vs. Marshalltown; 9/20- Mason City at Clear Lake; 9/27- Mason City at Waukee; 10/4- Mason City vs. Indianola; 10/11- Mason City at Des Moines East
Newman Catholic: 9/13- Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield; 9/20-Newman Catholic at Central Springs; 9/27- Newman Catholic vs. Starmont; 10/4- Newman Catholic at Postville; 10/11- Newman Catholic vs. Grundy Center
Hampton-Dumont: 9/13- Hampton-Dumont vs. South Hardin; 9/20- Hampton-Dumont at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 9/27- Hampton-Dumont vs. Clear Lake; 10/4-Newman Catholic at Postville; 10/11- Hampton-Dumont vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Central Springs: 9/13- Central Springs at West Fork; 9/20-Central Springs vs. Newman Catholic; 9/27- Central Springs at Postville; 10/4- Central Springs at Starmont; 10/11- Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Rockford: 9/13- Rockford at Don Bosco; 9/20- Rockford vs. Dunkerton; 9/27- Rockford at Janesville; 10/4- Rockford at North Iowa; 10/11- Rockford vs. Tripoli
Northwood-Kensett: 9/13- Northwood-Kensett at Dunkerton; 9/20- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa; 9/27- Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville; 10/4- Northwood-Kensett vs. Don Bosco; 10/11- Northwood-Kensett at Janesville
West Fork: 9/13- West Fork vs. Central Springs; 9/20- West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 9/27- West Fork at Belmond-Klemme; 10/4- West Fork vs. GT/RA; 10/11- West Fork at West Hancock
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 9/13- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Clear Lake; 9/20- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage; 9/27- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Algona; 10/4- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Estherville Lincoln Central; 10/11- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Southeast Valley
Charles City: 9/13- Charles City vs. Union Community; 9/20- Charles City at Oelwein; 9/27- Charles City vs. Waterloo East; 10/4- Charles City at Decorah; 10/11-Charles City at Independence
