Area Schedules: 

Clear Lake: 9/20- Clear Lake vs. Mason City; 9/27- Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL; 10/4- Clear Lake vs. Crestwood; 10/11- Clear Lake at Forest City; 10/18- Clear Lake at New Hampton

Mason City: 9/20- Mason City at Clear Lake; 9/27- Mason City at Waukee; 10/4- Mason City vs. Indianola; 10/11- Mason City at Des Moines East; 10/18- Mason City at Johnston

Newman Catholic: 9/20-Newman Catholic at Central Springs; 9/27- Newman Catholic vs. Starmont; 10/4- Newman Catholic at Postville; 10/11- Newman Catholic vs. Grundy Center; 10/18- Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar

Hampton-Dumont9/20- Hampton-Dumont at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 9/27- Hampton-Dumont vs. Clear Lake; 10/4-Newman Catholic at Postville; 10/11- Hampton-Dumont vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 10/18-Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Crestwood

Central Springs: 9/20-Central Springs vs. Newman Catholic; 9/27- Central Springs at Postville; 10/4- Central Springs at Starmont; 10/11- Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 10/18- Central Springs at South Winneshiek

Rockford: 9/20- Rockford vs. Dunkerton; 9/27- Rockford at Janesville; 10/4- Rockford at North Iowa; 10/11- Rockford vs. Tripoli; 10/18-Rockford vs. Riceville

Northwood-Kensett: 9/20- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa; 9/27- Northwood-Kensett vs. Riceville; 10/4- Northwood-Kensett vs. Don Bosco; 10/11- Northwood-Kensett at Janesville; 10/18- Northwood-Kensett at Tripoli

West Fork: 9/20- West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 9/27- West Fork at Belmond-Klemme; 10/4- West Fork vs. GT/RA; 10/11- West Fork at West Hancock; 10/18- West Fork vs. Bishop Garrigan

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 9/20- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Osage; 9/27- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Algona; 10/4- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Estherville Lincoln Central; 10/11- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Southeast Valley; 10/18- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Charles City: 9/20- Charles City at Oelwein; 9/27- Charles City vs. Waterloo East; 10/4- Charles City at Decorah; 10/11-Charles City at Independence; 10/18- Charles City vs. West Delaware

