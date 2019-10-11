Area Schedules:
Clear Lake: 10/11- Clear Lake at Forest City; 10/18- Clear Lake at New Hampton; 10/25- Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Mason City: 10/11- Mason City at Des Moines East; 10/18- Mason City at Johnston; 10/25- Mason City vs. Ottumwa
Newman Catholic: 10/11- Newman Catholic vs. Grundy Center; 10/18- Newman Catholic at Saint Ansgar; 10/25-Newman Catholic vs. South Winneshiek
Hampton-Dumont: 10/11- Hampton-Dumont vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 10/18-Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Crestwood; 10/25- Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. New Hampton
Central Springs: 10/11- Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 10/18- Central Springs at South Winneshiek; 10/25- Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar
Rockford: 10/11- Rockford vs. Tripoli; 10/18-Rockford vs. Riceville; 10/25- Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett
Northwood-Kensett: 10/11- Northwood-Kensett at Janesville; 10/18- Northwood-Kensett at Tripoli; 10/25- Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford
West Fork: 10/11- West Fork at West Hancock; 10/18- West Fork vs. Bishop Garrigan; 10/25- West Fork at North Union
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 10/11- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Southeast Valley; 10/18- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 10/25- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Spirit Lake
Charles City: 10/11-Charles City at Independence; 10/18- Charles City vs. West Delaware; 10/25- Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
