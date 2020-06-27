Area roundup: Northwood-Kensett baseball edges Newman Catholic in extras

What was billed as one of the best high school baseball match-ups of the season didn't disappoint as Northwood-Kensett hosted Newman Catholic on Friday night.
The Vikings and Knights both started the night with only one loss each, and it took an extra inning to decide which team would hand the other its second loss.
After playing to a 2-2 tie after seven innings, the Vikings struck first in the eighth with three runs, then held the Knights to two runs in their half of the inning to improve to 5-1. Newman Catholic dropped to 6-2.
Junior Ethian Tasker kept the Knights at bay, giving up only two runs – one unearned – and striking out eight batters in six innings of work. Nearing his allotted pitch count, he was relieved by junior Brandon Varner, who gave up two runs and striking out two batters in two innings.
Junior Cade Hengensteg led the Vikings at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. He had two of Northwood-Kensett's five hits on the night.
For Newman Catholic, freshman Doug Taylor was pitched five innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up only one run on two hits and two walks. He was pulled for Max Burt, who gave up four runs on three hits. The freshman had five strikeouts.
Baseball
Clear Lake 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: Both teams scored their only runs in the first inning and left the game in the hands of their pitching staffs Friday night in Clear Lake.
The Lions improved to 5-4 with the win.
Des Moines Roosevelt 5-6, Mason City 4-5: The Mohawks fell to 5-4 with two one-run losses on the road.
In the first game of the road twin bill, Des Moines Roosevelt scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and walked it off with a run in the seventh after Mason City tied it up in its half of the inning.
Carter Thomas and Cooper Weimann collected two hits apiece for the Mohawks, while Alex Gold took the loss, tossing 5 1/3 innings.
In the second game, the Roughriders walked off the game, scoring three runs in their half of the seventh inning after the Mohawks scored two in the top half to break a 2-2 tie.
Thomas and Bradley Vaith each had two hits in the game for the Mohawks, while Thomas got the start on the mound and gave up four runs on four hits. He had seven strikeouts against four walks. Ethan Roberts came on in relief.
“We had two heartbreaking losses tonight at #9 Roosevelt," said Mohawks head coach Troy Rood. "Game one we just allowed too many free bases and in game two we were one strike away with a two-run lead. Our kids are resilient and competitors. They will use it to make us better.”
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, St. Edmond 8: The Bulldogs had a 10-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and had to stave off the Gaels, who scored four runs to make it a tight game before each team was held scoreless in the final inning.
A trio of Bulldogs had three hits, including senior Drew Uhlenhopp, junior Jordan Severs and sophomore Cal Heeran. Junior Benji Sauke finished with two hits.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL improves to 4-4 on the season with the victory.
Rockford 11, Central Springs 8: The Warriors improved to 5-3 on the road Fridy night, while the Panthers dropped to 4-5.
West Fork 2, St. Ansgar 0: In what could be considered an upset, the Warhawks shut out the Saints on Friday night in a Top of Iowa East showdown at St. Ansgar.
Junior Kellen Cameron tossed 91 pitches in completing the seven inning shutout. He allowed only six hits on the night and struck out four Saints batters as West Fork improves to 3-1 in conference play and 4-3 overall.
Juniors Kayden Ames led the Warriors with two hits, both doubles, while Cameron also had two of West Fork's six hits.
St. Ansgar falls to 4-1 in conference and 6-2 overall.
Lake Mills 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: The Bulldogs had a 3-2 lead heading into their half of the fifth inning when they erupted for three runs to put the game away Friday in Lake Mills.
The Bulldogs' Casey Hanson went the distance, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out 10 Cardinals batters against five walks.
Hanson and freshman Brady Hanson accounted for Lake Mills' only two hits. Casey Hanson's single drove in two runs for the 5-1 Bulldogs.
The Cardinals' junior pitcher Jack Ermer pitched well, giving up only two hits in the losing effort. He struck out four, but had some control issues, walking five and hitting three Lake Mills batters.
Senior Dalton Graff led GHV with two hits as the Cardinals fall to 4-3 on the season.
Forest City 12, West Hancock 2: The Indians broke open a close game with three runs in the fifth inning and tacked on seven more in the final two innings for the 12-2 victory Friday night on the road.
Sophomore Reese Moore started the game for the Indians and went four 4 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs on two hits. He struck out eight and walked four, while hitting two Eagles batters.
Freshman Kellen Moore came on in relief, striking out four and walking three in 2 1/3 innings.
At the plate, senior Derek Froendt had three hits and three RBI, while sophomore Truman Knudtson also had a three-hit night. The Indians had 11 hits in the game.
The Indians improved to 4-4.
Senior Tate Hagen and sophomore Braden Walk had the only two hits for the Eagles, who fell to 2-4.
Bishop Garrigan 8, North Union 3: The Golden Bears won their first game of the season, scoring late against against the Warriors for the home victory.
Trailing 2-1 after four innings, the Golden Bears scored three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth for the margin of victory.
A trio of Golden Bears had two hits, including senior Andrew Arndorfer and juniors Isaiah Byrkeland and Joe Merron.
Arndorfer went the distance for Bishop Garrigan, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out nine batters.
Softball
Newman Catholic 10, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Knights improved to 10-1 with a shutout victory over the Vikings at home.
Newman Catholic could only muster five hits in the game, but took advantage of seven walks and a hit batsman.
Senior Paige Leininger went the distance for the Knights, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking three.
Senior Jaela Parks led the five-hit attack with two singles.
Northwood-Kensett fell to 3-4 on the season with the loss.
Des Moines Roosevelt 10-10, Mason City 0-1: The Mohawks took it on the chin twice against the Roughriders, scoring only one run in the doubleheader.
Roosevelt (2-7) earned its first two win of the season, keeping the Mohawks off the bases all night.
Mason City could only muster seven hits in two games to fall to 4-7.
St. Edmond 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5: After scoring four runs in the final two innings of regulation, the Bulldogs gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the heart-breaking road loss.
The Bulldogs fall to 2-5 on the season.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15, Lake Mills 4: The Cardinals erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs on Friday in Lake Mills.
Four more runs in the top of the seventh put an exclamation point on the win for the 3-4 Cardinals.
The Bulldogs fall to 1-5.
Osage 14, North Iowa 4: The Green Devils put the game away early with five runs in the third inning, then added five insurance runs in the sixth Friday night at home.
Junior Victoria Schwarting and freshman Leah Grimm led the Green Devils' 11-hit attack with two hits apiece, while seven other Osage batters got in the hit column.
Sophomore Ashley Halbach earned the six-inning victory, recording 10 strikeouts while allowing four runs on five hits.
The Green Devils improve to 4-5 on the season.
Forest City 13, West Hancock 9: After taking an 8-5 lead after three innings, the Eagles couldn't hold on as the Indians scored three runs in the fourth and five in the seventh Friday night at West Hancock.
For the 3-5 Indians, freshman Allison Klein and junior Lanna Johnson each had three hits. Johnson had a double and three RBI on the night. Juniors Ellie Caylor and Hannah Anderson each collected two hits for Forest City.
Senior Kennedy Klein went seven innings on the mound for the Indians, finishing with four strikeouts and issuing three walks.
The Eagles fall to 0-6 on the season.
Charles City 11, Oelwein 2: The Comets improved to 6-1 with the lopsided victory at home on Friday night.
Sophomore Lydia Staudt led the Comets' 13-hit attack with three hits of her own. Seniors Lisabeth Fiser and Alex Litterer both contributed two hits, while junior Allie Cross had a two-RBI single.
On the mound, junior Dani Reetz needed only 77 pitches to earn the complete-game victory. The Huskies scattered nine hits during the game, but could only muster two runs.
Bishop Garrigan 5, North Union 2: The Golden Bears scored three runs in the first inning, then held on for the home victory.
Senior Madison Meister led the way for the Golden Bears at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Five other Bishop Garrigan batters had one hit.
Senior Amanda Miller needed just 89 pitches for the comple-game win, as she struck out three North Union batters and scattered just four hits.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!