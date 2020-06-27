Area roundup: Northwood-Kensett baseball edges Newman Catholic in extras

The Lions improved to 5-4 with the win.

Des Moines Roosevelt 5-6, Mason City 4-5: The Mohawks fell to 5-4 with two one-run losses on the road.

In the first game of the road twin bill, Des Moines Roosevelt scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning and walked it off with a run in the seventh after Mason City tied it up in its half of the inning.

Carter Thomas and Cooper Weimann collected two hits apiece for the Mohawks, while Alex Gold took the loss, tossing 5 1/3 innings.

In the second game, the Roughriders walked off the game, scoring three runs in their half of the seventh inning after the Mohawks scored two in the top half to break a 2-2 tie.

Thomas and Bradley Vaith each had two hits in the game for the Mohawks, while Thomas got the start on the mound and gave up four runs on four hits. He had seven strikeouts against four walks. Ethan Roberts came on in relief.

“We had two heartbreaking losses tonight at #9 Roosevelt," said Mohawks head coach Troy Rood. "Game one we just allowed too many free bases and in game two we were one strike away with a two-run lead. Our kids are resilient and competitors. They will use it to make us better.”