Area roundup: Mason City girls drop road loss to Lincoln

After a major shutout win over Clear Lake the night before, the Mason City girls soccer team struggled to get things going against Des Moines, Lincoln on Friday night on the road.

The Mohawks fell, 3-2, to the Railsplitters. The loss knocked Mason City back to 7-9 on the season.

"Very disappointing loss," Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra said. "We felt we had the game in our grasp, and an excellent free kick goal from them changed the game."

The two teams were scoreless after the first 40 minutes of play. The Mohawks scored the first two goals of the second period, but the Railsplitters rallied back to score the next three and win.

Reggi Spotts and Valerie Nelson each had a goal for Mason City. Spotts and Claudia Sewell each had an assist. Jadyn Sheimo had five saves on the night in front of the net.

"I was proud of our kids," Dykstra said. "They fought like crazy and left it all on the field. We just came up a little short trying to find that final goal in the second half."

The Mohawks will play in their final home game of the season against Des Moines, East at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mason City.

