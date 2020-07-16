Area roundup: Central Springs softball continues march to state

Freshman Ashley Halbach went the distance for Osage, which finishes the season with a 9-7 record. She allowed nine hits while striking out four batters.

West Fork 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 4: The West Fork softball team pulled an upset, downing the Falcons 5-4 Wednesday night in Class 2A, Region 6 playoff action in on the road.

After falling behind 3-0 in the fourth inning, the 3-10 Warhawks scored four runs in the top of the fifth and one more in the seventh for the victory over the 5-6 Falcons.

Sophomore shortstop Maddie Hubka had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. Senior starting pitcher Rachael Hubka and sophomore first baseman Kalli Trewin both finished with two hits apiece.

In the circle, Rachael Hubka went the distance, giving up four runs (only one earned) and 10 hits while striking out one and walking two.

The Warhawks advance to the next round of the playoffs against Columbus Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop Garrigan 6, North Butler 4: After falling behind 4-3 after four innings, the Bishop Garrigan softball team scored the final three runs to down North Butler 6-4 in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 playoffs Wednesday night in Algona.