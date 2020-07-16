Area roundup: Central Springs softball continues march to state

The Central Springs softball team scored all of the runs it needed in the first inning Wednesday night as the Panthers made quick work of West Hancock in the Class 2A, Region 5 playoffs.
Central Springs scored five runs in the first inning, then added three more in the second and one each in the third and fourth innings to seal the five-inning 10-0 victory at home.
The Panthers improved to 15-3 with the win, while the Eagles end the season with an 0-11 record.
Leading the way for Central Springs were juniors Abigayle Angell and Kiley Hanft with two hits each, while sophomore Kaylea Fessler had a two-run home run.
In the circle, Fessler and freshman Cooper Klaahsen combined for a no-hitter, with Klaahsen pitching the first three innings and striking out six West Hancock batters while earning the win. Fessler had four strikeouts and issued two walks.
The Panthers advance to the semifinals to be played at 7 p.m. Friday night against North Union (12-4), a 9-4 winner over Lake Mills on Wednesday night. The game will be played at Central Springs.
Algona 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Algona senior pitcher Kameryn Etherington threw a perfect game Wednesday night, not allowing a Cardinal base runner through three innings in a 13-0 win in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 6 playoffs.
Etherington faced only nine batters and struck out six in the win.
At the plate for Algona (14-1), senior Alyssa Hentges led the Bulldogs' 11-hit attack, collecting three singles. Etherington, freshman Lily Elsbecker, and freshman Lillian Etherington, each had two hits, while junior Emma Elsbecker hit a two-run home run.
The Bulldogs advance to face Clear Lake (8-8), a 14-1 winner over Forest City on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. Friday in Algona.
Clear Lake 14, Forest City 1: After falling behind 1-0 after two innings of play Wednesday night against the Indians in the Class 3A, Region 6 playoffs, the Lions erupted for eight runs in the third inning and six in the fourth to put the game away.
Seniors Julia Merfeld and Bella Parker led the Lions' 15-hit attack, collecting three hits apiece, including two doubles each. Senior Kennadi Colbert and junior Chelsey Holck each had two hits apiece.
In the circle, sophomore Ashlyn Fread allowed just one run in four innings of work to earn the win. She finished with three strikeouts and issued no walks.
For the Indians, junior Ellie Caylor and eighth-grader Emma Anderson had two hits each, while sophomore Keevan Jones had one hit.
Senior Kennedy Klein took the loss for Forest City, allowing just three earned runs on 12 hits and striking out two batters while walking none.
The Indians committed six errors on the night and end the season with a 5-9 record.
The 8-8 Lions move on to face Algona (14-1) in the next round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
St. Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 0: The St. Ansgar softball team improved to 10-6 with a 13-0 win over Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday night in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 playoffs in Northwood.
Junior Hali Anderson led the 11-hit attack for the Saints with three singles, while junior Brooklyn Hackbart and freshman Mallory Juhl each had two. Juhl had a home run and three RBI in the win.
Juhl also had a good night in the circle, pitching a shutout while allowing just two hits and striking out three Vikings batters.
The Saints advance to play Bishop Garrigan (11-6), a 6-4 winner over North Butler, at 5 p.m. Friday in Algona.
Northwood-Kensett ends its season with a 5-8 record.
Columbus Catholic 7, Osage 3: The Osage softball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but a big fourth inning by Columbus Catholic led to the Sailors' 7-3 victory Wednesday night in the Class 2A, Region 6 playoffs.
Junior Ainsley Dodd led the Green Devils with two hits, including a double, while five other Osage batters collected one hit apiece.
Freshman Ashley Halbach went the distance for Osage, which finishes the season with a 9-7 record. She allowed nine hits while striking out four batters.
West Fork 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 4: The West Fork softball team pulled an upset, downing the Falcons 5-4 Wednesday night in Class 2A, Region 6 playoff action in on the road.
After falling behind 3-0 in the fourth inning, the 3-10 Warhawks scored four runs in the top of the fifth and one more in the seventh for the victory over the 5-6 Falcons.
Sophomore shortstop Maddie Hubka had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. Senior starting pitcher Rachael Hubka and sophomore first baseman Kalli Trewin both finished with two hits apiece.
In the circle, Rachael Hubka went the distance, giving up four runs (only one earned) and 10 hits while striking out one and walking two.
The Warhawks advance to the next round of the playoffs against Columbus Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bishop Garrigan 6, North Butler 4: After falling behind 4-3 after four innings, the Bishop Garrigan softball team scored the final three runs to down North Butler 6-4 in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 playoffs Wednesday night in Algona.
The 11-6 Golden Bears were led by senior Mackenzie Meister, who had three hits on the night, including a home run and a double. She finished with three RBI.
Senior Amanda Miller went the distance for Bishop Garrigan, allowing four runs on 10 hits. She had two strikeouts and no walks.
The golden Bears advance to play St. Ansgar, a 13-0 winner over Northwood-Kensett, in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Algona.
North Union 9, Lake Mills 4: The Lake Mills softball team lost 9-4 to North Union in the Class 2A, Region 5 playoffs Wednesday night at Central Springs.
The 2-12 Bulldogs were led by senior Hope Levine with two hits and an RBI. Four other Lake Mills batters collected one hit apiece.
Sophomore Leah Moen took the loss for the Bulldogs, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nines hits. She struck out three North Union batters and walked six. Lake Mills had four errors on the night.
New Hampton 10, Osage 2: The Osage baseball team didn't have an answer for New Hampton on Wednesday night in the Class 2A, District 6 playoffs, falling 10-2 to the Chickasaws on the road.
New Hampton jumped out to an early 4-2 lead after two innings, then scored six runs in the next three innings to secure the win over Osage, which ends the season with a 6-7 record.
