Announcement was made last week by the Iowa Poetry Association of Osage-based poets who have been honored with placings in the “Lyrical Iowa” 2018 contest.
Ramona Morse, of Osage, received second place honorable mention in the Adult General Category. There were a total of 877 entries in this category
Steven Thompson of Osage was a third place, honorable mention winner in humorous verse. There were a total of 32 entries in this category.
Works by Ramona Morse, Steven Thompson and Kathleen Stauffer, Margaret Smolik, along with students, Clarissa Huiseman, 10 grade, Kendall Olson and Ian Scwarting, 6th grade, all of Osage, along with Bryan Tabbert and Carol Sisterman, both of St. Ansgar, were selected for inclusion in the 2018 edition.
Marjorie Dohlman, Riceville, was also included.
