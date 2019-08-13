Announcement was made last week by the Iowa Poetry Association of an Osage-based poet who has been honored with placing in the “Lyrical Iowa” 2019 contest.

Ramona Morse, of Osage, received second place honorable mention in the National/World Events Category. There were a total of 35 entries in this category

Works by Ramona Morse, Margaret Smolik and Kathleen Stauffer, all of Osage, Carol Sisterman and Bryan Tabbert, both from St. Ansgar, along with students, Clarissa Huisman, tenth grade, and William Bielefeld, sixth grade.

Marjorie Dohlman, Riceville, was also included.

