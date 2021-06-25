Area kids dive into Olympian swim clinic in Mason City

Over 50 kids took to the Mason City Family Aquatic Center to participate in a clinic held by Olympic medalist Josh Davis.
At the clinic, which was open to swimmers aged 8 to 18 of all skill levels, Davis instructed the group on various swimming, posture, breathing, and endurance techniques, while keeping them entertained.
"The kids actually want to be here," North Iowa Splash Swim Club coach Matt Murray said. "He's the kind of guy who has a lot of dad jokes; he's making it fun for them."
Murray's daughter Keira, 13, who is a five-year member of the swim club, took part in the event as an experienced swimmer.
"She's second-generation. She comes from a family of swimmers; we're so lucky to have something like this (the clinic) here in Mason," Murray said.
