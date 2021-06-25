 Skip to main content
Area kids dive into Olympian swim clinic in Mason City
Area kids dive into Olympian swim clinic in Mason City
Area kids dive into Olympian swim clinic in Mason City

Over 50 kids took to the Mason City Family Aquatic Center to participate in a clinic held by Olympic medalist Josh Davis.

Swim clinic 2 - Davis

Olympic swimmer Josh Davis demonstrates a technique at a swim clinic for kids at the Mason City Aquatic Center on Friday.

At the clinic, which was open to swimmers aged 8 to 18 of all skill levels, Davis instructed the group on various swimming, posture, breathing, and endurance techniques, while keeping them entertained.

"The kids actually want to be here," North Iowa Splash Swim Club coach Matt Murray said. "He's the kind of guy who has a lot of dad jokes; he's making it fun for them."

Swim clinic - Murray

North Iowa Splash Swim Club member Keira Murray, 13, of Mason City, does the breast stroke at a clinic held by Olympic swimmer Josh Davis on Friday.

Murray's daughter Keira, 13, who is a five-year member of the swim club, took part in the event as an experienced swimmer.

"She's second-generation. She comes from a family of swimmers; we're so lucky to have something like this (the clinic) here in Mason," Murray said.

Swim Clinic 3 - davis

Olympic swimmer Josh Davis instructs a group of kids at a swim clinic fat the Mason City Aquatic Center on Friday.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Related to this story

