A high-energy crowd filled North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Auditorium Friday night as Price is Right Live returned to Mason City.
The live version of the popular, long-running game show was hosted by Daytime Emmy-winning TV personality Todd Newton, and featured many of the show's well-known games, including Plinko, Cliffhanger, and the iconic, wheel-spinning Showcase Showdown.
Cherry Baugh, of Mason City, was the night's first winner, grabbing $500 out of the Punch-a-Bunch game board. Pam Schipper, who played on behalf of her father, Louie Feikes, had the winning Showcase bid, landing a trip to New Orleans.
Also winning big was Mary Hoffroge, of Mason City, who walked away from the game Check Out with a vacation to Hawaii. Hoffroge is a stay-at-home mom of six kids, ranging in age from 17 years to five weeks. Friday night was her first night out since giving birth last month. She plans to spend the vacation with her husband.
The night was not without its other memorable moments.
As the set crew prepared for the Showcase, Newton, seemingly trying to fill time, "randomly" called contestant Chance Fryman, of Pella, to the front for a bonus game, telling him to bring his girlfriend, Hanna Manson, who was seated next to him.
Once at the front, Fryman bent down on one knee, opened a box with a ring inside, and proposed to Manson. She happily said, "yes."
