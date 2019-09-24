The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, at the First Baptist Church (east entrance), Forest City.

The theme for the evening is "Living Life Together."

Lori Boruf, of Aledo, Illinois, is a life coach and radio host encouraging people to find the right hope.

Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt, Buffalo Center, will be the evening's vocalist. George Pacovsky, Fertile, will share his involvement with Civil War reenactments.

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $10, by noon, Friday, Oct. 4, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

