The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church (east entrance), Forest City.
The theme for the evening is “Pictures of Life."
Judi Rauscher, Sioux Falls, South, Dakota, will encourage attendees to leave behind the negative and focus on God’s development.
Steve Kaduce will share special music and “The Back Door People,” author Barb Johnson will be sure to bring back memories for many.
Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.
Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $10, by noon, Friday, Nov. 29, to Carol at 641-251-1178.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.