The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church (east entrance), Forest City.

The theme for the evening is “Pictures of Life."

Judi Rauscher, Sioux Falls, South, Dakota, will encourage attendees to leave behind the negative and focus on God’s development.

Steve Kaduce will share special music and “The Back Door People,” author Barb Johnson will be sure to bring back memories for many.

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $10, by noon, Friday, Nov. 29, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

