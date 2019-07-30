The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Forest City.

The theme for the evening is "What Are You In The Middle Of?” 

Kiera Sargent from Milford, is the guest speaker. She will share her message of “Hope in the midst of challenging circumstances?”  Amazing events happened during that time. 

Greta Oulman from Forest City, is the special feature. She will share her experience of her AFS trip to Czech Republic focusing on art/architecture.

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $8, by noon, Friday, Aug. 2, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

