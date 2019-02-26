FOREST CITY | The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Forest City.

The theme for the evening is "Where Next.”

Laurie Kimball from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is guest speaker. She will share her message of, “Moving On, emotionally and spiritually, even without changing locations.” She with also share, “Determining Your Learning Style,” in an interactive setting. Music will be provided by Sandy Price.

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $8, by noon, Friday, March 1, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

