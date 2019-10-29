The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the First Baptist Church (east entrance), Forest City.

The theme for the evening is “What Rocks Your World?”

Attendees are invited to “take off” with Suzanne Berg, Mound, Minnesota, who is a former flight attendant and has been a guest on the 700 Club. She tells of her “Joy in the Journey” from the party scene and its results to her ultimate joyful destination. Her husband, Raymond, who has been inducted into the Minnesota Rock Music Hall of Fame, will share a “Rock and Roll Reverie.”

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $10, by noon, Friday, Nov. 2, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments