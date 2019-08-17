Area Christian Connection will host a non-denominational dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, in the Fellowship Room of First Baptist Church in Forest City.

The event will feature a presentation with the theme “Come Be Refreshed” Jane Shroyer, of Ottumwa, Iowa, will present “Making Lemonade from the Lemons of Life” and special music.

The special feature will be “Lemon Memories from the Kitchen.”

The cost is $10 per person. Contact Carol at 641-251-1178 before noon, Friday, Aug. 23, for reservations.

First Baptist Church is located at 18508 E U.S. Highway 9, Forest City.

