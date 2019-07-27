Area Christian Connection will host a non-denominational dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, in the Fellowship Room of First Baptist Church in Forest City.

The event will feature a presentation with the theme “What Are You in the Middle Of?” Kaira Sargent, of Milford, Iowa, will present “Hope in the Middle of Challenging Circumstances.”

Greta Oulman will also share her experiences while on an AFS trip to the Czech Republic, and Sandy Price will provide music.

The cost is $8 per person. Contact Carol at 641-251-1178 before noon, Friday, August 2, for reservations.

First Baptist Church is located at 18508 E U.S. Highway 9, Forest City.

