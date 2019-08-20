The Area Christian Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, Forest City.

The theme for the evening is "Come: Be Refreshed.”

Jane Shroyer, Ottumwa, ill share “Making Lemonade from the Lemons of Life” and special music. 

The special feature will be “Lemon Memories from the Kitchen."

Stonecroft Ministries is the sponsor of this non-denominational meeting.

Men and women are invited to attend. Please call for dinner reservations, $8, by noon, Friday, Aug. 2, to Carol at 641-251-1178.

