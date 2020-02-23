Area basketball roundup: Mason City girls beat Spencer in regional semifinals

High School

Mason City 68, Spencer 48

The Mason City girls basketball team earned a 20-point victory over Spencer on Saturday, as the Mohawks earned a spot in Tuesday’s regional final game.

Mason City got off to a quick start on Saturday, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. In the second and third, the Mohawks managed just a combined 18 points, but scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 68-48 victory.

“We struggled offensively in the first half, shooting 2-18 from the arc,” coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Our defense kept us in it the middle two quarters and we did a great job of making free throws in the 4th quarter.”

Senior Anna Deets led the Mohawks with 30 points, going 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Sophomore Jada Williams scored 18 points.

Mason City will play 21-1 Ballard on Wednesday, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

