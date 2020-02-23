Area basketball roundup: Mason City girls beat Spencer in regional semifinals

High School
Mason City 68, Spencer 48
The Mason City girls basketball team earned a 20-point victory over Spencer on Saturday, as the Mohawks earned a spot in Tuesday’s regional final game.
Mason City got off to a quick start on Saturday, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. In the second and third, the Mohawks managed just a combined 18 points, but scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 68-48 victory.
“We struggled offensively in the first half, shooting 2-18 from the arc,” coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Our defense kept us in it the middle two quarters and we did a great job of making free throws in the 4th quarter.”
Senior Anna Deets led the Mohawks with 30 points, going 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Sophomore Jada Williams scored 18 points.
Mason City will play 21-1 Ballard on Wednesday, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
College
NIACC 85, Kirkwood 64
Saturday was a battle between the two top-ranked NJCAA Division II teams in the country, and the No. 1 team came out with the win. The No. 1 ranked NIACC women's basketball team downed No. 2-ranked Kirkwood by a score of 85-64, for NIACC's 30th straight home victory.
Two NIACC players walked away with double-doubles in Saturday's game, as sophomore Autam Mendez had a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman Sierra Morrow had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
With a 27-1 record, NIACC now leads Kirkwood by two games in the conference standings.
NIACC has not lost a home game since Feb. 14, 2018.
The Trojans will play again on Wednesday, at Little Priest Tribal College.