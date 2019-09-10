You are the owner of this article.
Appreciation to our Educators

educators

For the past few weeks, we’ve dedicated some time to showing the communities we serve (Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City) that we care about our educators and those who work in the area school systems. Back to school time can be a hectic time of year for teachers, so CLB&T took this opportunity to share some goodies and some nourishment for teachers and school staff. Thanks for allowing CLB&T to come into your schools and show our appreciation. We are truly thankful for everything you do for our communities and students.

