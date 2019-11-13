DES MOINES — A subcommittee of the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board will review applications for the position of executive director with the goal of hiring Megan Tooker’s successor before she leaves her post this month.
The board has received at least 17 applications for the post, which has an annual salary range of $63,690 to $97,469.
Tooker, in the job since December 2010, managed board staff, provided legal advice and investigated complaints regarding candidates for state or local offices subject to campaign finance laws. She is leaving to pursue other career opportunities.
The subcommittee reviewing applications will be board Chairman James Albert of Urbandale, Vice Chairman John Walsh of Dubuque, board member Carol Tillotson of Windsor Heights and Tooker. They will recommend the best candidates before the board meets again next week.
The applications are considered confidential under Iowa law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.