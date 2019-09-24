From 8 a.m. until noon, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Mitchell County Pioneer Pheasants Forever chapter and Mitchell County Conservation will co-host a free youth pheasant hunt at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.

The day begins with a safety and laws review, then crews are sent out to different county wildlife areas for the hunt. Hunters, dogs and mentors meet back at the nature center for game care lessons and a snack.

Youth should bring their own gun and ammunition and wear appropriate clothing and safety gear. These items will also be available to borrow, if needed.

Youth must pre-register by calling the Mitchell County Conservation office at 641-732-5204 or email chelsea@osage.net.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments