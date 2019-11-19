The Kanawha Firefighters will hold their annual soup supper, from 5-7 p.m. or until the soup is gone, on Friday, Nov 22 at the Fire Station.

The menu will include chili (3 levels of hotness), vegetable beef, ham and bean, chicken noodle, beef and barley, coffee and milk.

Free will donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments