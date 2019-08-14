The Rock Falls Fun Days annual fundraising event will take place Saturday, August 17 at the community center.
Proceeds from the celebration benefit Rock Falls Area Betterment Committee, Inc. For a complete list of activities, visit the Rock Falls Fun Days Facebook page.
8 a.m. – Run with the River 5K registration at Wilkinson Pioneer Park
11 a.m. Beanbag tournament registration
11 a.m.-11 p.m. – Beer tent open (21+ only)
Noon-3 p.m. – Kids’ activities, inflatables, and pedal pull
Noon-4 p.m. – Silent auction
Noon-7 p.m. – Concession stand open
Noon-8 p.m. – DJ by Sounds Unlimited
1 p.m. – Raffle drawings begin
4 p.m. – Chicken dinner ($7-$9)
8-11 p.m. – Live music by Chocolate Crackers
Rock Falls Community Center is located at 3 Notthingham St., Rock Falls.
