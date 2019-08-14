Rock Falls Community Center

The Rock Falls Community Center hosts a number of local activities and is available to rent for special events.

The Rock Falls Fun Days annual fundraising event will take place Saturday, August 17 at the community center.

Proceeds from the celebration benefit Rock Falls Area Betterment Committee, Inc. For a complete list of activities, visit the Rock Falls Fun Days Facebook page.

8 a.m. – Run with the River 5K registration at Wilkinson Pioneer Park

11 a.m.  Beanbag tournament registration

11 a.m.-11 p.m. – Beer tent open (21+ only)

Noon-3 p.m. – Kids’ activities, inflatables, and pedal pull

Noon-4 p.m. – Silent auction

Noon-7 p.m. – Concession stand open

Noon-8 p.m. – DJ by Sounds Unlimited

1 p.m. – Raffle drawings begin

4 p.m. – Chicken dinner ($7-$9)

8-11 p.m. – Live music by Chocolate Crackers

Rock Falls Community Center is located at 3 Notthingham St., Rock Falls.

