The Quarry & Tapas Bar will host its annual Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
The celebration will include an expanded German menu, free wine and beer tasting (21+), bake sale, and free live music. In the case of rain, festivities will be moved indoors.
Alongside the event, Main Street Mason City will host Barktoberfest, a dog-friendly activity, which includes costume contest, pet specials, "paw-lish" nail-painting station, and photo booth.
Scheduled acts:
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Spacemen
1-3 p.m. - The Hats
3-6 p.m. - She's With Us
6-11 p.m. - Juni West
The Quarry & Tapas Bar is located at 10 S Federal Ave., Mason City.
