Harriman-Nielsen Fall Festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Harriman-Nielsen Historic Farm, located on U.S. Highway 3 West in Hampton.
The event includes music, food, flea market, crafts, games, contests, wagon rides, and kids' activities.
A produce market featuring pumpkins, gourds, and produce from the farm will also be available for shopping.
Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the farm site. Admission and parking are free.
