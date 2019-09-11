The 17th Annual Duncanfest will be held Sept. 14-15 at the Duncan Community Ballroom.
Local polka favorites Malek’s Fishermen Band will kick off each day, followed by a lineup of regional acts. Meals and a full bar will be available, with free booth seating. Admission is $15 Saturday, $12 Sunday, or $25 for a two-day pass. Kids 18 and under are free with adult admission.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Malek’s Fishermen Band
1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Adam and The Jolly Jammers
6-9 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra
Sunday, Sept. 15
8 a.m. – Polka Mass by Malek’s Fishermen Band (St. Wencelaus Church)
9-10:15 a.m. – Breakfast buffet
Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra
1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Brian and The Mississippi Valley Dutchmen
The Duncan Ballroom is located at 2337 Nation Ave., Britt. Visit www.duncanballroom for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.