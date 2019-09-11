duncan-38.jpg

Music lovers pack the Duncan Community Center for the annual Duncanfest celebration.

The 17th Annual Duncanfest will be held Sept. 14-15 at the Duncan Community Ballroom.

Local polka favorites Malek’s Fishermen Band will kick off each day, followed by a lineup of regional acts. Meals and a full bar will be available, with free booth seating. Admission is $15 Saturday, $12 Sunday, or $25 for a two-day pass. Kids 18 and under are free with adult admission.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Malek’s Fishermen Band

1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Adam and The Jolly Jammers

6-9 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra

Sunday, Sept. 15

8 a.m. – Polka Mass by Malek’s Fishermen Band (St. Wencelaus Church)

9-10:15 a.m. – Breakfast buffet

Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra

1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Brian and The Mississippi Valley Dutchmen

The Duncan Ballroom is located at 2337 Nation Ave., Britt. Visit www.duncanballroom for more details.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments