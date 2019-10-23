Clarksville Craft expo

Shoppers browse some of the vendor booths at a previous Clarksville Craft Expo.

The 15th Annual Craft Expo will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Clarksville Community School on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Exhibits by over 80 vendors will be displayed inside the school, across two gymnasiums and the lunchroom.

Visitors will find handmade and repurposed crafts, jewelry, furniture, artisan chocolates, artwork, home decor, and food. Admission to the event is free.

Clarksville Community School is located at 318 N Mather St., Clarksville.

