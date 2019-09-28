Zion Reformed Church will host its annual bazaar 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5.
This year's theme is "The Holidays Are 'Apron' Us." The event includes lunch and takeout, baked goods, food, silent and live auctions, hayrides, games, puppet show, face painting, and live music.
Proceeds from the bazaar will support mission projects.
Zion Reformed Church is located 5 miles west of Chapin at 2029 Jonquil Ave #B, Sheffield.
