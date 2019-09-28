The 2019 North Iowa Art Studio put on display the works of 23 artists in 13 locations over the weekend.
Working in the fields of jewelry, pottery, glass, painting, textiles, and mixed media, the artists opened their studios to the public, allowing visitors to interact with the artist for a behind-the-scenes experience as well as view and purchase pieces for sale.
Locations for tour stops included several throughout Mason City and others in Clear Lake, Sheffield and Manly.
More information can be found on North Iowa Art Studio Tour's Facebook page. Tour maps can be found at both the Mason City and Clear Lake chambers, MacNider Museum, Clear Lake Arts Center, Art on the Plaza, Mason City Visitor's Center and all Clear Lake Bank and Trust locations.
