Art and Heritage Fest, also known as "Artafest," will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, in Andres Memorial Park in Charles City.
Artafest is a market and juried art show, hosting a wide variety of artist booths featuring painting, photography, fiber, pottery, jewelry, wood, and numerous other media categories.
The show also includes free food and beverage samples, kids' activities, crafts, live music, food and dessert vendors, and free tours of the Carrie Chapman Catt House. Admission is free.
The park is adjacent to the Floyd County Historical Museum, located at 500 Gilbert St., Charles City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.