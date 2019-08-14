Art and Hertiage Fest - Artafest

Visitors attend a previous Art and Hertiage Fest in Charles City.

Art and Heritage Fest, also known as "Artafest," will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, in Andres Memorial Park in Charles City. 

Artafest is a market and juried art show, hosting a wide variety of artist booths featuring painting, photography, fiber, pottery, jewelry, wood, and numerous other media categories.

The show also includes free food and beverage samples, kids' activities, crafts, live music, food and dessert vendors, and free tours of the Carrie Chapman Catt House. Admission is free.

The park is adjacent to the Floyd County Historical Museum, located at 500 Gilbert St., Charles City.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

