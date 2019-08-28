Antiques in the Square 1

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette

The 27th Annual Antiques in the Square event will be held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in Clear Lake’s City Park.

The fair, sponsored by the antique shops of Clear Lake, features more than 60 regional dealers and a vast collection of antiques, coins, textiles, vintage finds, farm primitives, furniture and estate jewelry for sale.

Zion Lutheran Church will host an outdoor church service at 10 a.m. and local trio The Mocking Birds will provide live music at 2 p.m. 

Food, beverages and desserts can be purchased throughout the day. 

The event will be held rain or shine, with many downtown businesses offering extended hours as well. For more information contact Ralphene Stokke at 641-357-4000.

