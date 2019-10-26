Joel Yunek, will move his office on Nov. 1 to Courtside Offices just east of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 23 Third St. NW, Mason City.
Yunek is a trial lawyer and a fellow with the American Association of Trial lawyers. He will focus his practice on personal injury and wrongful death, accident and insurance claims, and inheritance contests.
