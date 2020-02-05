Yellow bass are on the hook on Sunday

The self-proclaimed "top fishing tournament" in Iowa is on Clear Lake this weekend.
The Yellow Bass Bonanza will be held on Sunday at McIntosh State Park in Ventura. The fee per team is $200, $220 if you register online. More than 88 teams have signed up, for the over $50,000 in prizes available.
Then, attend the night-before Ice Bash at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. That event include dinner, door prizes, seminars and product demos.
Head over to www.yellowbassbonanza.com for more information.