Wright On The Park gift shop reopens, tours resume, with changes

The gift shop run by Wright On The Park, the non-profit organization that owns, maintains, and preserves the Historic Park Inn Hotel reopened on June 17.

The shop, located at 17 S. Federal Ave. (on the plaza in downtown Mason City) will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone entering the gift shop will be asked to wear a mask to protect staff and volunteers. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Wright On The Park is also announcing the return of docent-led Historic Park Inn Hotel tours and docent-led Rock Crest/Rock Glen architectural walking tours. Both tours must be booked in advance online at wrightonthepark.org.

Maximum tour group size is six, and everyone in the tour must be with the same group. All tour guides and guests will be asked to wear face masks for the duration of the tours. Hotel tours take place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Saturday at 11:30 a.m, and begin in the Historic Park Inn Hotel lobby. Walking tours take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and begin at the Wright On The Park gift shop.

Anyone with questions about the Wright On The Park Gift Shop, Historic Park Inn Hotel tours, or Rock Crest/Rock Glen architectural walking tours should visit wrightonthepark.org or call 641-423-0689.

