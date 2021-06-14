Worth County Fair set for return Wednesday

The Worth County Fair, a staple of the Worth County community, is set to kick off later this week.

After not being able to host the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Worth County residents are getting excited for the return of the Worth County Fair.

Chad Nelson, the Worth County Fair Board president, said that the support for the fair has been great despite the two-year hiatus.

“It’s a very, very strong fair that has been supported very well by the residents of Worth County,” Nelson said. “We’re excited to have it back.”

The 2021 Worth County Fair will be the 143rd anniversary of the event, with the first Worth County Fair taking place in 1879.

This year’s Worth County Fair will feature activities and events for people of all ages, including livestock shows, glass blowing and food for attendees to enjoy.

There are also events specific to each day. On Wednesday, there will be mutton busting, a rodeo on Thursday, demolition derby on Friday, tractor pulls on Saturday and the figure-eight race on Sunday.

Nelson said the Worth County fair is a great family-friendly event for the whole community.