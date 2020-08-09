You have permission to edit this article.
With Sincere Thanks
With Sincere Thanks

We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the many friends and family for their kindness shown in the passing of our beloved, Carolyn (Cummings) Skiye.

Thank you for the many beautiful flowers & plants, food, cards, memorials, prayers and words of sympathy. We will truly be forever grateful.

We want to say a special thank you to Tony & Laurie Andrews with Andrews Funeral Home and Floral, of Belmond, IA. Laurie – the floral arrangements you created were absolutely breathtaking and captured what Carolyn loved. Tony – We can’t say thank you enough for all of your compassion, caring and always being there to guide us. You truly created a beautiful service and kept us going through this difficult time. Thank you for reminding us daily, put one foot in front of the other.

Sincerely,

The Family of Carolyn (Cummings) Skiye

