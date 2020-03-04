Will the firefighters/ems keep the trophy? Saturday will tell

The 10th Annual Battle of the Badges will be held at the Mason City arena on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Two teams, law enforcement vs. firefighters/ems, battle it out on the ice for a trophy, bragging rights and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two teams have collectively raised $327,000 for the foundation in the 9 years the annual matchup has been happening.

Attendees can expect to see lots of Make-A-Wish kids and their families, get information on how to support the foundation, bid on signed jerseys and of course, watch some good hockey between two long-time rivals.

Tickets are $5 a piece can be purchased at Wayne's Ski & Cycle, 15 Sixth St. SW, and will also be available at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0