Will the firefighters/ems keep the trophy? Saturday will tell

The 10th Annual Battle of the Badges will be held at the Mason City arena on Saturday.
Two teams, law enforcement vs. firefighters/ems, battle it out on the ice for a trophy, bragging rights and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two teams have collectively raised $327,000 for the foundation in the 9 years the annual matchup has been happening.
Attendees can expect to see lots of Make-A-Wish kids and their families, get information on how to support the foundation, bid on signed jerseys and of course, watch some good hockey between two long-time rivals.
Tickets are $5 a piece can be purchased at Wayne's Ski & Cycle, 15 Sixth St. SW, and will also be available at the door.