Will the firefighters/ems keep the trophy? Saturday will tell
Will the firefighters/ems keep the trophy? Saturday will tell

Battle 31

Area law enforcement and firefighters face off against each other during the 2018 Battle of the Badges hockey game.

 file photo

The 10th Annual Battle of the Badges will be held at the Mason City arena on Saturday.

Two teams, law enforcement vs. firefighters/ems, battle it out on the ice for a trophy, bragging rights and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two teams have collectively raised $327,000 for the foundation in the 9 years the annual matchup has been happening.

Attendees can expect to see lots of Make-A-Wish kids and their families, get information on how to support the foundation, bid on signed jerseys and of course, watch some good hockey between two long-time rivals.

Tickets are $5 a piece can be purchased at Wayne's Ski & Cycle, 15 Sixth St. SW, and will also be available at the door.

