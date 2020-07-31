You have permission to edit this article.
Wilkins honored by Century 21
Wilkins honored by Century 21

Dodie Wilkins, owner/broker of Century 21 Preferred has earned the Century 21 System’s President’s Producer Award for outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service in 2019. This award is is given to those associates who earn the Centurion Award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award in the same calendar year.

The Double Centurion Producer award honors associates that have sales production of at least 138 closed units within a calendar year.

Wilkins also received the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. This national award is presented to those who receive a minimum satisfaction index of 95% or better for two consecutive years. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.

Wilkins is a member of the Greater Mason City Board of Realtors, the North Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

Dodie Wilkins

Wilkins

 Submitted
