{{featured_button_text}}

Avalon Center has hired Leah Wilhite, a licensed mental health counselor, for its office located at 9 Second St. NW in Mason City, Iowa.

Leah Wilhite

Leah Wilhite

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wilhite has worked in the mental health field for the past 18 years and will be providing outpatient counseling to children, adolescents, adults and families.  

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments