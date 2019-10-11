Avalon Center has hired Leah Wilhite, a licensed mental health counselor, for its office located at 9 Second St. NW in Mason City, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Wilhite has worked in the mental health field for the past 18 years and will be providing outpatient counseling to children, adolescents, adults and families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.