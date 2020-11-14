 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHKS earns client satisfaction award
0 comments

WHKS earns client satisfaction award

{{featured_button_text}}

WHKS & Co. was presented recently with a 2020 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources, Inc.

PSMJ Resources is a leading authority, publisher, and consultant on the effective management of architecture, engineering, and construction firms.

The Premier Award recognizes firms in the engineering, architecture, and construction industries that receive exceptional client service ratings measured with an online application called the Client Feedback Tool. The web-based tool provides clients the opportunity to provide feedback in the areas of client communication, project delivery, performance, and budgets.

Founded in 1948, WHKS & Co. provides consulting engineering, planning and land surveying services from offices in Mason City. Ames, and West Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and East Dubuque and Springfield, Illinois.

WHKS & Co
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 60th Birthday!
Thanks

Happy 60th Birthday!

Please help us wish this special guy a Happy 60th Birthday! Cards may be sent to: 1108 S 11th Ct, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Gary Nelson, 72
Thanks

Gary Nelson, 72

The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St …

+2
Rodgers, 50th Anniversary
Thanks

Rodgers, 50th Anniversary

Bob & Phyllis (Jensen) Rodgers of Mason City, were married November 15, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Anita, Iowa. They have 2 d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News