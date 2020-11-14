WHKS earns client satisfaction award

WHKS & Co. was presented recently with a 2020 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources, Inc.

PSMJ Resources is a leading authority, publisher, and consultant on the effective management of architecture, engineering, and construction firms.

The Premier Award recognizes firms in the engineering, architecture, and construction industries that receive exceptional client service ratings measured with an online application called the Client Feedback Tool. The web-based tool provides clients the opportunity to provide feedback in the areas of client communication, project delivery, performance, and budgets.

Founded in 1948, WHKS & Co. provides consulting engineering, planning and land surveying services from offices in Mason City. Ames, and West Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and East Dubuque and Springfield, Illinois.

