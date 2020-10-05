WHKS & Co. named top workplace

WHKS & Co. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Des Moines Register. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

“We are proud of our staff and our culture and are tremendously delighted to honor our staff with this achievement,” said Fouad Daoud, president and CEO of WHKS. “We are proud of our staff’s dedication to our clients and commitment to our organization. This award shows our employees care about WHKS and are passionate about its success.”