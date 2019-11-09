WHKS & Co. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Des Moines Register.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
Founded in 1948, WHKS & Co. provides consulting engineering, planning and land surveying services from offices in Mason City. Ames, and West Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; and East Dubuque and Springfield, Illinois.
