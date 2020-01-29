Wet a line at the Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy

On Saturday, Floyd County Conservation will host the Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy at Rudd Lake from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as an Owl Prowl from 6-8 p.m. at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock.
Loading&hellp;
-
The fee is $10 the day of the event. Raffles with prizes will be held.
The rules are available on the Floyd County Conservation website at http://floydcoia.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1225
