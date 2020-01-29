You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wet a line at the Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy
0 comments

Wet a line at the Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy

{{featured_button_text}}
Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy

On Saturday, Floyd County Conservation will host the Rudd Ice Fishing Frenzy at Rudd Lake from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as an Owl Prowl from 6-8 p.m. at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock.

The fee is $10 the day of the event. Raffles with prizes will be held.

The rules are available on the Floyd County Conservation website at http://floydcoia.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=1225

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Generation Family
Milestones

Five Generation Family

Clockwise from lower left: Louise (Ballhagen) Burnett, 85, great-great-grandmother, Nora Springs (formerly from Rudd); Carolyn (Burnett) Ewen,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News