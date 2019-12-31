You are the owner of this article.
Weekend of politicking in the area
Weekend of politicking in the area

Several Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Mason City area this weekend, which is certainly informative, if not outright entertaining.

Take your pick:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will make his first official stop in Mason City from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Music Man Square.

Billionaire Tom Steyer will visit Mason City, his second in the last two months, from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the MacNider Art Museum.

Former HUD secretary Julian Castro will hold a meet and greet from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Charles City Brewing.

As an alternative that hits a little closer to home, Iowa legislators Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman are holding a legislative session overview at 10 a.m. at the Mascon City Public Library, where they'll run through issues of importance to our area that may come up in the 2020 session.

