Weekend of politicking in the area

Several Democratic presidential candidates will be in the Mason City area this weekend, which is certainly informative, if not outright entertaining.

Take your pick:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will make his first official stop in Mason City from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Music Man Square.

Billionaire Tom Steyer will visit Mason City, his second in the last two months, from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the MacNider Art Museum.

Former HUD secretary Julian Castro will hold a meet and greet from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Charles City Brewing.

As an alternative that hits a little closer to home, Iowa legislators Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman are holding a legislative session overview at 10 a.m. at the Mascon City Public Library, where they'll run through issues of importance to our area that may come up in the 2020 session.

