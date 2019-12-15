{{featured_button_text}}
Schneider

Elizabeth Henrich and Matt Schneider were married July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City, by Fr. Neil Manternach. Parents of the bride are Ed and Laura Henrich, of Mason City, Iowa, and parents of the groom are Jeff and Mindy Schneider, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Elizabeth graduated from St. Ambrose University and is currently pursuing her doctorate in Physical Therapy. Matt graduated from The University of Iowa, and is employed by HNI Corporation, Muscatine, Iowa.

The couple resides in Davenport, Iowa.

