Kruse, Menne Wedding

Together, with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne would like to announce their upcoming marriage. Stephen, the son of Dr. Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene, and is employed as a fishing manager at the Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas. Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Florida, grew up in St. Petersburg, and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas. A July 5th wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora, Iowa.

