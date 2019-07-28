Shanie Keimig and Jordan Hubka were married July 21, 2018, at Barnes Place in Adel, Iowa.
Shanie is the daughter of Katie Keimig of Dumont, Iowa. Jordan is the son of Dan and Lori Hubka of Sheffield, Iowa.
Maid of honor was Emilee Voss, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kate Zakrzewski, Laura Stevenson, Alexa Cashatt, Stephanie Hubka, sister of the groom, and Kameryn Hoffman, cousin of the bride.
You have free articles remaining.
Best me were Levi Hubka, brother of the groom, and Tyler Larson. Groomsmen were Gage Reis, Joe Peterson, and Nick Keimig and Nathan Voss, brothers of the bride.
Flower girl was Kourtney Hoffman, cousin of the bride. Ring bearer was Greyson Schlenker, family friend of the bride.
Shanie is a special education teacher at Garton Elementary in the Des Moines Public School District. Jordan is an Endoscopy Sales Representative for Smith and Nephew in Des Moines. The couple resides in Des Moines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.